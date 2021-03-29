Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,859 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $27,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Paychex by 37.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Paychex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $100.01. 52,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,657. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $101.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

