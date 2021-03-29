PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie raised their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $240.51 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

