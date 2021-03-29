PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 986,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 133,135 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 7.8% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $230,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,534,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,602,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,137,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.05. 283,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,693,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $276.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

