PCHAIN (PI) Price Tops $0.0529

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $43.15 million and $1.36 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00048619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.34 or 0.00629387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024865 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,591,825 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars.

