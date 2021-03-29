Peerplays Market Cap Reaches $3.96 Million (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Peerplays has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and $90,735.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001520 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00059389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00220246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $552.82 or 0.00956219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00051025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00079347 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029877 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

