Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 115,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 189,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,218,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,473,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 579,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 91,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 51,703 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.1658 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.00%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Firstegy cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

