PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Acquires $8,356,764.50 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji purchased 129,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,356,764.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Farhad Nanji purchased 105,879 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.59 per share, for a total transaction of $6,626,966.61.

On Friday, March 19th, Farhad Nanji purchased 426,484 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,437,743.16.

Shares of PFSI traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.93. 1,398,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,861. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70,752 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.