PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.44.

NYSE:PMT opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,974.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

