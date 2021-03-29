Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of Performance Shipping stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. Performance Shipping has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of container vessels worldwide. As of December 15, 2020, it owned and operated 5 Aframax tanker vessels and 1 Panamax container vessel. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

