Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,300 shares, a growth of 140.7% from the February 28th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $1.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.79. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. Equities analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 508,599 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Performant Financial in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

