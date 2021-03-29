Perlin (PERL) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Perlin has a market cap of $75.67 million and $12.87 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Perlin has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Perlin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00048667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.86 or 0.00620175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00025887 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Perlin Profile

PERL is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

