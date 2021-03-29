PermRock Royalty Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0121 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 67.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:PRT opened at $6.15 on Monday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

