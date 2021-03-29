Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSMMY. Barclays upgraded shares of Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

PSMMY traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,445. Persimmon has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

