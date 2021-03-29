Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Down 68.6% in March

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POFCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays cut Petrofac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.75.

OTCMKTS POFCY remained flat at $$0.67 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

