Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Hits $0.11

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Phantasma Energy token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $56,242.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00058840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00232718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.34 or 0.00955143 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00052194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00079720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00030224 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 44,575,837 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.