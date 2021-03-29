PHX Energy Services Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 29,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,914. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The stock has a market cap of C$140.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PHX Energy Services will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks purchased 79,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$224,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,735,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,307,036. Also, Senior Officer Craig Brown purchased 26,500 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,817.30. Insiders have purchased 123,700 shares of company stock worth $348,241 in the last three months.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

