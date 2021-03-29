Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on April 16th

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Physicians Realty Trust has increased its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Physicians Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 270.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.82. 52,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.