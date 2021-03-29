Pickle Finance Price Hits $15.81 (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance token can currently be purchased for $15.81 or 0.00027194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $21.09 million and $6.17 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00058904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.00216467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $550.56 or 0.00946885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00078831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00029807 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,362,324 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,334,117 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

