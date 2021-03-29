Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $60,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Shares of PNW opened at $80.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $67.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

