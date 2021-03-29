Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $80.22 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $67.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

