Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 244.9% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MAV traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $11.81. 67,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,091. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 79,621 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.