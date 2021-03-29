Pirl Hits Market Cap of $147,764.54 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Pirl has a total market cap of $147,764.54 and $296.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,208.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,783.99 or 0.03064804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.36 or 0.00335618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.92 or 0.00894905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.92 or 0.00419036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.86 or 0.00355377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.11 or 0.00263040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021186 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

