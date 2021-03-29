Plaza Retail REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

PLZ.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$407.11 million and a P/E ratio of -27.59. Plaza Retail REIT has a one year low of C$2.65 and a one year high of C$4.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.60.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLZ.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.