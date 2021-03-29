PopularCoin Market Cap Reaches $222,158.65 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 57.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded 49.6% higher against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $222,158.65 and approximately $9.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050160 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.13 or 0.00336107 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,121.56 or 1.00111083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00035509 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00086743 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001189 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,152,918,264 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.