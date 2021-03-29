Poseidon Network (QQQ) Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Poseidon Network has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $65.32 million and approximately $379,804.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002639 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00060256 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network. Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

