Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PDS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised Precision Drilling from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of PDS opened at $21.39 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

