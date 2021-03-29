Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,127 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,612,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 731,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,699,000 after acquiring an additional 173,851 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $364.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

