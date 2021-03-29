Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,548,959 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,150,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $131.95 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $149.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

