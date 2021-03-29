Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,315 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 29,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.05 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $68.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.08.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

