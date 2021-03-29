Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires Shares of 5,910,834 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,910,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,417,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.75% of PROG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,387,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,979,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRG opened at $44.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. PROG’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PROG in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

