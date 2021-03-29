Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,946,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,757 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.11% of BankUnited worth $345,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

NYSE:BKU opened at $45.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

