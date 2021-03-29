Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $287.38 Million Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,743,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.05% of ONE Gas worth $287,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,614,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 592,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after buying an additional 65,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $74.99 on Monday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.62.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.