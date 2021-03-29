Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $308.28 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,518,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,133 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $308,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

