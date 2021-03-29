Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $364.31 Million Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,692,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653,579 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.42% of Planet Fitness worth $364,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.82.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $77.62 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,109.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

