Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.42% of Regency Centers worth $264,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Regency Centers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REG opened at $57.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

