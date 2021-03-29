Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,031 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of ShockWave Medical worth $257,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,277,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 156,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.86.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $104.45 on Monday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. Equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $204,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,582,063.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 974,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,709,060 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.