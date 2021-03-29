Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,398,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $352,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 88.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Signature Bank by 16.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY opened at $220.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.01. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Compass Point increased their price target on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.88.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.