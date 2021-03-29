Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Million

Analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will post $2.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $1.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.90 million to $17.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $31.93 million, with estimates ranging from $25.44 million to $40.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PROF. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.65.

NASDAQ PROF traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,833. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $388.76 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 1,725.4% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 793,700 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 779,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $12,260,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 341,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 144,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 2,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

