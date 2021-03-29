Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,860. The company has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average of $101.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

