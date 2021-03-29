Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.05% of Prudential Financial worth $323,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

NYSE PRU opened at $91.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.80.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

