Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PRYMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Prysmian in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Prysmian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.90. 12,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,659. Prysmian has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

