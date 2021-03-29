Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Stake Boosted by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,529 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Psychemedics were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Psychemedics during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.81. 130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Psychemedics Co. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.86.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

