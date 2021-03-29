Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 3,676 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of H. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after buying an additional 484,592 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,673,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of H opened at $83.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.60. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

