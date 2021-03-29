Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at $116,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CJS Securities lowered shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

ACA stock opened at $64.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

