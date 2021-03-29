Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE NUS opened at $53.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.25. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund purchased 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $1,001,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $343,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,219.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,332. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.