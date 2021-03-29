Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $1.40 Million in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 106,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realogy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after buying an additional 1,374,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Realogy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after buying an additional 60,138 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Realogy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,387,000 after buying an additional 127,997 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Realogy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after buying an additional 103,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Realogy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after buying an additional 40,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLGY. Compass Point lifted their target price on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RLGY stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.