Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 3,676 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

NYSE:H opened at $83.06 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $792,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on H shares. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.