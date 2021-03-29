Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.10% of LTC Properties worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,575,000 after acquiring an additional 410,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 149,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 72,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

