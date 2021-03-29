Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14. Pulmonx has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,557,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

