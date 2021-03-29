PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

PVH stock opened at $101.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.51. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of PVH by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PVH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in PVH by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in PVH by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

